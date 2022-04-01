BB sets banking hours for Ramadan

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has fixed office hours from 9:30 am to 4:00pm for all scheduled banks in the country during the month of Holy Ramadan.

However, people will be allowed to make banking transactions from 9.30am to 2.30pm, according to a circular issued by the central bank today. For bank staff, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1:15pm to 1:30pm for Zuhr prayers.

The office and banking hour will return to the earlier time after Ramadan, said the BB's notice. -BSS



















