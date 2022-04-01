Govt issues 4-yr salt policy setting demands at 30.48 lakh tonnes

The government has issued a new salt policy for the period of 2022-26, projecting that the overall demand for crude salt would stand at 30.48 lakh tonnes in the country in 2026.

The government on March 23 issued the gazette notification of the National Salt Policy, 2022 with that aim of encouraging expanding the local salt industry through using modern technologies and environment-friendly production process.

The policy has been framed to increase the local production of salt and to ensure proper stock, supply and reasonable price. Under the policy, the government wants to reduce import of salt gradually and to provide support to the local farmers to increase crude salt production. The industries ministry once again expressed its intention of ensuring one lakh tonnes of buffer stock of the daily essential commodity to tackle any emergency situation.

To keep the price of salt on the local market stable, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh would sell the item at a reasonable price to consumers, the new policy said. The policy estimated that the total demand for refined salt in the FY 2021-22 would be 19.38 lakh tonnes, including 8.76 lakh tonnes of edible salt. The new policy has raised the process losses to 17 per cent from 10 per cent and estimated the total demand for crude salt at 23.35 lakh tonnes for FY22.

Considering 17 per cent process losses for the refineries, the policy also estimated the total demand for refined salt at 25.30 lakh tonnes, including 9.24 lakh tonnes of edible salt, in FY26. The policy said that it would take initiatives to increase the acreage of land for salt farming and the farmers would get low-cost loans.

HM Shahid Ullah, president of the Bangladesh Salt Farmers' Association (BSFA), on Thursday told The Daily Observer that if the government provided support, the acreage of land for salt farming would increase by 1,000 acres and the production would surpass the target.

He said salt farmers were not getting fair prices as the item imported in the name of industrial use was selling as edible salt. He said that local farmers produced 16.51 lakh tonnes of salt in 2021 against the target of 19 lakh tonnes.









