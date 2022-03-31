Video
Home Back Page

Final results of 40th BCS  published

1,963 recommended for govt jobs

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday recommended the government to appoint 1,963 candidates of the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to different cadre posts of the civil service against its vacancy of 2,219.
Recommending for the appointment, the BPSC published its final results of 40th BCS examination.
According to the BPSC, without getting any eligible candidate for the professional and technical positions, the authority kept 256 posts vacant without recommending any candidate.
Meanwhile, some 8,166 successful candidates have been kept for non-cadre posts subject to appointment based on vacancy. Details of the results are available at PSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd
To fill up 1,903 vacant posts of different cadres, the BPSC published a circular in 2018. Later, 316 vacant posts were also included to it.



