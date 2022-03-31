Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM seeks larger Saudi investment in BD

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh particularly in the special economic zones and offered land there for Saudi investors.
The Prime Minister sought the investment when Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan called on her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Office.
Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.
Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh welcomes the Saudi Arabia's investors and they can choose lands in the special economic zones for the mutual benefits.
Stressing the need for unity among the Islamic countries, she said countries should not invite others to interfere; rather all the problems should be resolved through dialogue between two countries.
The Prime Minister said that Saudi Arabia has special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.
Sheikh Hasina assured the Saudi Envoy of giving Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia's candidature for the International Expo-2030 following the request of the Ambassador to support his country.
Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan  hoped that the bilateral ties between the two countries would reach to a new height in the days ahead.
He said that over the years, the cooperation between Dhaka and Riyadh has been consolidated in trade, commerce, education, culture and defense sectors.
The Saudi Envoy said that many Saudi companies are now keen to make investment in Bangladesh's energy sector particularly in the renewable energy.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and appreciated custodian of the two holy mosques for his contribution to the Muslim Ummah.
The Press Secretary said on behalf of the King, the Saudi Ambassador handed over a part of Ghilaf (Kiswah) weighing 10 kilograms made of gold and silver with inscribing verses from the Holy Quran.
The Saudi King presented such kind of Ghilaf to any head of the government of Bangladesh for the first time, the Press Secretary added.
PM's principal secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present during the meeting.
Meanwhile, visiting UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Rushanara Ali also called on the Prime Minister at her Jatiya Sangsad Office.
During the meeting, the envoy apprised the Prime Minister of her meetings with officials, business leaders and other concerned for promotion of trade and commerce.
Rushanara Ali expressed UK's keenness to further strengthen cooperation in education sector and said the UK wants to work in joint venture to this end.
They also discussed issues related to bilateral concerns as well as for the development of Bangladesh's railway sector.
PM's principal secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson were present during the meeting.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Final results of 40th BCS  published
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in BD
Matarbari Deep Sea Port taking shape
Thrust on rebuilding a resilient Bay of Bengal region
US to give $152m for Rohingya refugees
Subway system on cards to ease capital’s traffic mess
Four to die for killing a Mahendra driver in Khulna
Shohel, Akhter new DUJ president, GS


Latest News
Where reciters express deepest feelings through poems
Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl: US
Father-daughter found dead in Jamalpur after 3 days
Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
US warns India, others against rise in Russian oil imports
Bangladesh take on South Africa in 1st Test Today
Russia announces temporary ceasefire in surrounded Mariupol
BCL leader among 3 killed in Dinajpur road accident
Putin advisers ‘afraid to tell him truth’
Most Read News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
US issues new Russia travel warning
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
3-month-old child allegedly killed by father
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft