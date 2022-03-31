Matarbari Deep Sea Port taking shape

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 30: The first ever deep sea port of the country has been taking shape at Matarbari in the offshore island of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.

The Cox's Bazar district administrations handed over 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali on Wednesday.

The District administration officers of Cox's Bazar handed over the lands in a formal ceremony held at Cox's Bazar on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cox's Bazar Land acquisition officer, Kanungo and other officials were present on behalf of Cox's Bazar district apart from Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project Director Zahid Hussain Project Manager Raihanuddin and CPA Estate officer Zillur Rahman on behalf of the CPA. CPA sources said, with the receipt of those lands, the CPA will go for construction of the Deep Sea Port at Matarbari.

Meanwhile, CPA had paid an additional amount of Taka 88 crore for land acquisition. The CPA management handed over the cheque for Taka 88 crore on Jnauary 13 last. The total cost of the land have now increased to Taka 162.50 crore.

CPA had to pay an additional cost of Taka 88 crore for delay in land acquisition. As a result, the total cost of the land have increased to Taka 162.50 crore. CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed port.

In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox;s Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.

The total land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.







