Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

283 Acres Land Handed Over To CPA

Matarbari Deep Sea Port taking shape

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 30: The first ever deep sea port of the country has been taking shape at Matarbari in the offshore island of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.
The Cox's Bazar district administrations handed over 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali on Wednesday.
The District administration officers of Cox's Bazar handed over the lands in a formal ceremony held at Cox's Bazar on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cox's Bazar Land acquisition officer, Kanungo and other officials were present on behalf of Cox's Bazar district apart from Matarbari Deep Sea Port Project Director Zahid Hussain Project Manager Raihanuddin and CPA Estate officer Zillur Rahman on behalf of the CPA. CPA sources said, with the receipt of those lands, the CPA will go for construction of the Deep Sea Port at Matarbari.
Meanwhile, CPA had paid an additional amount of Taka 88 crore for land acquisition. The CPA management handed over the cheque for Taka 88 crore on Jnauary 13 last. The total cost of the land have now increased to Taka 162.50 crore.
CPA had to pay an additional cost of Taka 88 crore for delay in land acquisition. As a result, the total cost of the land have increased to Taka 162.50 crore. CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed port.
In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox;s Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.
The total land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Final results of 40th BCS  published
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in BD
Matarbari Deep Sea Port taking shape
Thrust on rebuilding a resilient Bay of Bengal region
US to give $152m for Rohingya refugees
Subway system on cards to ease capital’s traffic mess
Four to die for killing a Mahendra driver in Khulna
Shohel, Akhter new DUJ president, GS


Latest News
Where reciters express deepest feelings through poems
Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl: US
Father-daughter found dead in Jamalpur after 3 days
Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
US warns India, others against rise in Russian oil imports
Bangladesh take on South Africa in 1st Test Today
Russia announces temporary ceasefire in surrounded Mariupol
BCL leader among 3 killed in Dinajpur road accident
Putin advisers ‘afraid to tell him truth’
Most Read News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
US issues new Russia travel warning
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
3-month-old child allegedly killed by father
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft