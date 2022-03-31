Thrust on rebuilding a resilient Bay of Bengal region

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for collective efforts of the seven Bay of Bengal countries at tapping the full potentials of the region for the benefits of their people.

"We need to find common strategies to rebuild a sustainable and resilient Bay of Bengal region by tapping the full potentials of the region," she said while addressing the 5th BIMSTEC Summit that opened in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Joining the summit virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban the prime minister said that the summit meeting gives an opportunity to expedite the collective efforts and find out common solutions to the multiple challenges.

BIMSTEC of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand bringing together 1.54 billion people of the resource-rich region.

Sri Lanka is hosting the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in hybrid mode with the theme "BIMSTEC-Towards a Resilient Region, Prosperous Economies and Healthy Peoples." Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally inaugurated it.

The Bangladesh leader said that the huge population of the region is "not only a challenge but also an opportunity."

Hasina said the forum is an appropriate leverage for mutual benefits to address post COVID-19 challenges as well as the impacts of political crisis in the West.

She said that the Summit is taking place at a time when the world is going through turmoil due to Russia-Ukraine war and its aftermath. She said the war has pushed the world towards a "fresh debacle impacting fuel and food supplies and soaring prices of essentials" just when it started recovering from the devastating pandemic.

The prime minister said that the livelihoods of people, especially of countries like BIMSTEC, have started becoming tougher with the price hike of essentials.

She said that Bangladesh has been committed to regional cooperation since its Independence.

In this connection, she said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman first dreamt of regional cooperation through working with neighbours in South Asia.

She mentioned that Bangladesh's joining of BIMSTEC forum as a founding member in 1997 was an extension of the legacy of Bangabandhu's dream.

The prime minister urged the BIMSTEC leaders to pledge for

a) Immediate implementation and operationalization of all agreed decisions like BIMSTEC FTA, BIMSTEC Centers and entities like Disaster Management Center, Energy Center, Cultural Commission etc.

Connectivity Projects, Energy Grid Connectivity with a view to bringing immediate tangible benefits for our peoples.

b) Completion of the process of all other legal instruments and policy documents that are already underway but not yet finalized by pushing the organization's momentum on a fast track.

c) Empowering the organization to engage in creative and innovative process by expanding its partnership and outreach with relevant entities outside of BIMSTEC with a view to addressing emerging threats and seizing new opportunities.

The PM took the opportunity to explain how Bangladesh underwent a phenomenal transformation in socio-economic front during the last one decade while upholding democratic polity. -UNB











