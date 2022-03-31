US to give $152m for Rohingya refugees

The United States is providing $152 million in new humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh host communities.

"Of this new funding, $125 million is for programmes inside Bangladesh - for Rohingya refugees and affected Bangladeshi communities," U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas announced, a US Embassy release said. "This brings the total we've provided since August 2017 to $1.7 billion," said Ambassador Haas.

He visited Cox's Bazar from March 27-29 to meet with local government officials and see how U.S. programmes continued to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities by providing healthcare, training to fight fires in the camps, protecting the environment, strengthening climate disaster resilience and providing secure food distribution.

The ambassador's trip was the first visit since U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on March 21 he had determined that members of the Myanmar military had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the Rohingya.

During his visit to Cox's Bazar, Ambassador Haas visited Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC) Commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat and Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Md. Mamunur Rashid.











