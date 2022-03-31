

Tangonmari champion of Inter-Div Marathon Volleyball in Rangpur









Tangonmari Volleyball Team from Nilphamari became the champion of the Inter-Division Marathon Volleyball Tournament 2022 played on the ground of Alef Uddin Sarkar High School at the Haragach Union Parishad of Kaunia Upazila in Rangpur District on Wednesday. The Maya Particles Mills Managing Director Rezwanul Karim Tunu handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme while chairperson of Alef Uddin Sarkar High School Moajjem Hossain Lablu presided over the programme. The tournament was arranged by the Naya Bazar Cooperative Credit Union and participated by eight teams from the Rangpur Division. photo: Observer