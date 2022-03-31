Video
Windies on verge of victory against England

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

ST. GEORGE'S, MAR 30: Kyle Mayers was the unlikely destroyer of England's second innings with a first-ever five-wicket haul to put the West Indies on the verge of a series-clinching victory on the third day of the third and final Test on Saturday.
After Joshua da Silva's maiden Test century extended the home side's first innings to 297 through the entire morning session for a lead of 93 runs, Mayers produced the astonishing figures of five for nine off 13 overs as England tumbled to 103 for eight by the close of play.
It leaves the tourists in a hopeless position of only 10 runs ahead with just two wickets in hand and two days to play.
Whether overnight batsmen Chris Woakes and Jack Leach can provide any sort of meaningful resistance on the fourth morning together with last man Saqib Mahmood, as has been the pattern so far in this Test match, remains to be seen.
"Today has not been right but a lot of what we've done in the first two Tests has really been good and the team has produced some great performances, so let's not judge it just on today that it's not working," said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick.
However the harrowing experience of the day's play was a stark reminder that the demons of an abysmal Ashes campaign are far from exorcised in the England ranks.    -AFP


