National men's handball final today

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) take on Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party in the final match of SS Trading 32nd National Men's Handball competition scheduled to be held on Thursday at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The third place deciding match between Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA) and Bangladesh Police Handball Club will also be held on the same day at the same venue.

On way to the final today (Wednesday), BGB beat Chapainawabganj DSA by 34-15 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 46-34 goals in the second semis.

Meanwhile, in the day's quarterfinal matches held at the same venue, BGB beat Kushtia DSA by 30-12 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party outplayed Dhaka DSA by 35-20 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball team beat Bandarban DSA by 36-18 goals and Chapainawabganj DSA outclassed Chattogram DSSA by 25-23 goals. -BSS









