Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf

Prize distribution ceremony held

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed prizes among the winners of '11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament' on Tuesday night.
The programme was held at the Army Golf Club at Dhaka Cantonment, said a press release.
A total of 600 golfers participated in the four-day tournament, which was organized in five categories like senior, junior, regular, ladies and veteran. A number of foreign players have also participated.
In that tournament, Brigadier General M Sajjad Hossain emerged champion in the regular group.
President of Army Golf Club Major General M Moshfequr Rahman, CEO of Navana Group Wahed Azizur Rahman were present, among others.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
Tangonmari champion of Inter-Div Marathon Volleyball in Rangpur
Windies on verge of victory against England
National men's handball final today
Prize distribution ceremony held
Bangladesh Army Athletics Competition concludes
Mosaddek shines in Abahani's victory in DPL
'Genius' Shane Warne bid farewell at state memorial service


Latest News
Where reciters express deepest feelings through poems
Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl: US
Father-daughter found dead in Jamalpur after 3 days
Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
US warns India, others against rise in Russian oil imports
Bangladesh take on South Africa in 1st Test Today
Russia announces temporary ceasefire in surrounded Mariupol
BCL leader among 3 killed in Dinajpur road accident
Putin advisers ‘afraid to tell him truth’
Most Read News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
US issues new Russia travel warning
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
3-month-old child allegedly killed by father
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft