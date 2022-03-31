Prize distribution ceremony held

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed prizes among the winners of '11th Toyota Navana Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament' on Tuesday night.

The programme was held at the Army Golf Club at Dhaka Cantonment, said a press release.

A total of 600 golfers participated in the four-day tournament, which was organized in five categories like senior, junior, regular, ladies and veteran. A number of foreign players have also participated.

In that tournament, Brigadier General M Sajjad Hossain emerged champion in the regular group.

President of Army Golf Club Major General M Moshfequr Rahman, CEO of Navana Group Wahed Azizur Rahman were present, among others.










