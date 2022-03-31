Bangladesh Army Athletics Competition concludes

The closing ceremony of Bangladesh Army Athletics Competition- 2022 was held on Tuesday at 55 Infantry Division, Jessore Cantonment.

At the closing ceremony, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Army Training and Doctrine Command (ArtDoc), Lieutenant General SM Matiur Rahman was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

In the competition, the Headquarters 24 Infantry Division team became the champion and the Headquarters 66 Infantry Division team became the runner-up.

In this competition M Tuhin Al Mamun of 9th Bengal Regiment won the title of Best Athlete and UP Lance Corporal Abdul Motaleb of Headquarters 46 Independent Infantry Brigade won the title of Best New Athlete.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 55th Infantry Division and Area Commander Jessore Area and army personnel of all levels were present, said a press release.

The competition was started on March 20, 2022. -BSS











