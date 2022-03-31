

Mosaddek shines in Abahani's victory in DPL

While Abahani grabbed their third victory in fifth match, their archrivals Mohammedan Sporting Club conceded a 72-run defeat to Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground.

In the day's other match at BKSP-4 ground, Prime Bank Cricket Club earned a hard-fought one-run victory against Brothers Union. Captain Mosaddek struck a 65 ball-88 with eight fours and five sixes and followed it with 1-18 to script Abahani's victory. His effort trumped a valiant 93 ball-107 of Sikandar Raza.

Abahani compiled a hefty 333-5 after being sent to bat first. Apart from Mosaddek's whirlwind knock, Naim Sheikh hit 60 while Hanuma Vihari and Towhid Hridoy made identical 45 runs.

Afif Hossain later hammered 35 off just 11 to push the total past 300 runs mark.

Shinepukur lost Rakin Ahmed and Mahidul Islam Ankan cheaply but they got going well thanks to Avisekh Mitra and Sikandar Raza and kept the chase alive. Afif Hossain grabbed the wicket of both to help Abahani bounce back. Sikandar Raza struck eight fours and seven sixes in his 107 off 93 while Avishek made 82.

After their dismissal, Shinepukur lost wickets in cluster to be restricted to 299-7. Tanvir Islam also took two wickets to complement Afif's two-for.

Gazi Group racked up 346-7, riding on four half-centuries with skipper Akbar Ali leading the way. Akbar's unbeaten 89 came off just 45 balls, with the help of five fours and six sixes. Farhad Hossain scored 62 and Mahmudul Hasan made 59. Akbar-ur-Rehman was the other notable score with 54.

Yeasin Arafat, Mohammad Hafiz and Mahmudullah Riyad claimed two wickets apiece for Mohammedan. Chasing a big target, Mohammedan were bowled out for 274 in 44.1 overs. Opener Rony Talukdar was the highest scorer with 82 while Ariful Islam made 59. Both Mohammad Hafiz and Mahmudullah failed to carry the innings after Rony's good start, which was instrumental in Mohammedan's defeat.

Husna Habib, Qazi Anik and Akbar-ur-Rehman took two wickets for Gazi Group.

Prime Bank on the way to their fourth victory in fifth match, piled up 273-9 and Brothers recovered from a shaky start to take them in winning position, thanks to a 21 ball-54 from Sohag Gazi.

Earlier Dhiman Ghosh made 51 and Aminul Islam scored 68 to steady the innings. However after Sohag's dismissal, Aminul was there to drive the side but when Rejaur Rahman Raja dismissed him as the eight batter, Prime Bank stood on a chance to win.

But Abu Haider Rony who connected it well couldn't finish off the match as he was not out on 24 off 15 but Brothers fell short of two runs to win the game as they were bowled out for 272 in 49.4 overs.

Raja was the wrecker-in-chief with 5-45. Earlier Nasir Hossain hit highest 66 for Prime Bank while opener Shahadat Hossain scored 64 and Shamsur Rahman made 60. -BSS











