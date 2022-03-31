Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers raise sixth in ICC ODI rankings

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh cricket team moved up to the 6th position in the updated ICC ranking soon after the historic 2-1 triumphant over South Africa.
Before commencing the series, Bangladesh were at seven and Pakistan were just ahead of the Tigers. Bangladesh's series win and 88-run's big defeat of Pakistan against Australia fostered the exchange of the positions.
Pakistan are now holding 92.50 rating points while Bangladesh are bagging 93.06 points.
This is for the second time for Tigers to soar 6th height. They broke to the 6th position in the ICC rankings in 2017 for the first time.
The Tigers could reclaim the 6th position after home series against Afghanistan if they didn't concede a defeat in the last clash of the three-match series.
New Zealand however, are the table toppers in the rankings. England are following them while Australia, India and South Africa are the occupying the next positions chronologically.
Among the players, Shakib Al Hasan jumped up four spots to claim 8th position in the ICC ODI bowler's rankings, in which Mehidy Miraz remained at seven.  Taskin Ahmed however, jumped up 15 spots to go on.33. The speedster claimed five for 35 in the series decider against South Africa.
Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal among the Bangladesh batters jumped up to20th in the batting rankings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Portugal and Poland grab World Cup finals spots
Tangonmari champion of Inter-Div Marathon Volleyball in Rangpur
Windies on verge of victory against England
National men's handball final today
Prize distribution ceremony held
Bangladesh Army Athletics Competition concludes
Mosaddek shines in Abahani's victory in DPL
'Genius' Shane Warne bid farewell at state memorial service


Latest News
Where reciters express deepest feelings through poems
Russian forces start to withdraw from Chernobyl: US
Father-daughter found dead in Jamalpur after 3 days
Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
US warns India, others against rise in Russian oil imports
Bangladesh take on South Africa in 1st Test Today
Russia announces temporary ceasefire in surrounded Mariupol
BCL leader among 3 killed in Dinajpur road accident
Putin advisers ‘afraid to tell him truth’
Most Read News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
US issues new Russia travel warning
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
3-month-old child allegedly killed by father
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft