Tigers raise sixth in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh cricket team moved up to the 6th position in the updated ICC ranking soon after the historic 2-1 triumphant over South Africa.

Before commencing the series, Bangladesh were at seven and Pakistan were just ahead of the Tigers. Bangladesh's series win and 88-run's big defeat of Pakistan against Australia fostered the exchange of the positions.

Pakistan are now holding 92.50 rating points while Bangladesh are bagging 93.06 points.

This is for the second time for Tigers to soar 6th height. They broke to the 6th position in the ICC rankings in 2017 for the first time.

The Tigers could reclaim the 6th position after home series against Afghanistan if they didn't concede a defeat in the last clash of the three-match series.

New Zealand however, are the table toppers in the rankings. England are following them while Australia, India and South Africa are the occupying the next positions chronologically.

Among the players, Shakib Al Hasan jumped up four spots to claim 8th position in the ICC ODI bowler's rankings, in which Mehidy Miraz remained at seven. Taskin Ahmed however, jumped up 15 spots to go on.33. The speedster claimed five for 35 in the series decider against South Africa.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal among the Bangladesh batters jumped up to20th in the batting rankings.







