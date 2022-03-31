Test series kick start today, Tigers keen to repeat NZ feat



Test skipper Mominul Haque speaks ahead of the first of the two-match Test series on Wednesday. photo:: screenshot

The match will kick start at 2:00pm (BST) at the Kingsmead in Durbn, South Africa.

Bangladesh are a full-fledged side with solitary vacuum of Shakib Al Hasan, who is going to miss the series as several members of the all-rounder's family are sick.

The thing that boosts up the Tigers is the availability of Tamim Iqbal, the leading scorer of Bangladesh across the formats. Mahmudul Hasan Joy therefore, will get Tamim as opening partner for the first time while Najmul Hasan Shanto will be seen as one-down batter. Skipper Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Liton Das make a long batting line-up for Bangladesh.

Regarding bowling, Bangladesh might make the decision according to the wicket's behaviour and are possible to go with two spinners and as many pacers policy if they get regular turning wickets at Kingsmead. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul are the most convenient spinning options for Mominul whereas Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam will be the quicks.

The Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar conversely, clued up that they are expecting some grasses and pace at Kingsmead. If happens so, guests must be rested Taijul to bring in Taskin Ahmed in the playing eleven.

South Africa on the other hand, are going to miss the half of their regular playing eleven players, who preferred IPL over national duty. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are the players, who will remain unavailable for the Test. Hosts consequently, are looking for the next best combination and possibly will award about three to four new caps today.

Beside skipper Elgar, Temba Bavuma, spinning all-rounder Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Verreynne are the regular red-ball game South African faces in the squad.

Weather forecast shows ominous sign as majority part of the game has possibility to wash out. The wicket possibly will help the pacers and the toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to take early advantage.







