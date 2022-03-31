Schoolgirl dies after ‘taking iron pill’

JHENIDAH, Mar 30: A schoolgirl allegedly died and four others fell sick after taking iron-boosting tablets provided from a school in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was Reba Khatun, 12, daughter of Sagar Hossain, a resident of Shamspur Village under Sadar Upazila. Reba was a sixth grader of Hatgopalpur Secondary School.

Classmate of the victim Jannatul said they were given iron-boosting tablets from the school. Reba and four others fell ill in the morning after taking a tablet, she added.

Later, they were admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Reba dead.

The victim's mother Swapna Begum said, "I want justice over my daughter's death. My daughter went to school alive but came back dead."

Assistant Headmaster of the school Nasima Khatun said, the pills are given weekly to schoolchildren to boost their iron deficiency under the funding of the UNICEF.

"We give the tablets through a trained teacher and have no negligence here. The reason behind the death is not clear yet," she added.