Bhola Livestock Officer Indrajit Kumar Mandal inaugurated a three-day workshop for buffalo farmers at Dakshin Aicha UP office in Char Fasson Upazila on Wednesday. Char Fasson UNO Al-Noman and PSTU Professor Dr Md Fakhruzzaman were also present at the programme as special guests. photo: observer