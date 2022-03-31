Five killed in road mishaps in five dists

Five people including two elderly men and two women have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bhola, Meherpur, Rajshahi, Netrakona and Pirojpur, in three days.

BHOLA: A speech-impaired elderly man was killed in a road accident in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Khorshed, 70, a resident of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Shahin Fakir said a Char Fasson-bound passenger-laden bus from Bhola hit Khorshed in Abul Bazar area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Regional Road at around 10:30am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, investigation is going on in this connection, the OC added.

MEHERPUR: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Puraton Darbeshpur Village on the Meherpur-Chuadanga Highway at around 6:30am.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, son of Azimuddin, a resident of Puraton Darbeshpur Village in the uapazila.

Local sources said a cement-laden covered van was coming towards Meherpur from Chuadanga in the morning. At one stage, the covered van hit two young men standing on the side of the road in the area after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo injured.

Being informed, Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed them to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ashraful dead.

Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in the city on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Char Satbaria area under Motihar PS in the city at around 6am.

The deceased was identified as Memzan, 60, wife of late Jinnah, a resident of the same area.

Local sources said a speedy trolley hit Memzan in Satbaria area at around 6am while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the driver of killer trolley managed to flee the scene.

Motihar PS OC Mohammad Anwar Ali Tuhin confirmed the incident, adding that that a case was filed in this regard.

NETRAKONA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kendua Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalek, 80, a resident of Mokondabad Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a fish-laden speedy pickup van hit Abdul Khalek in Atharbari area at around 9pm while he was going to his daughter's house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him in a critical condition and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the pickup van and arrested its driver from the scene.

Kendua PS OC Kazi Shah Newaz confirmed the incident.

INDURKHANI, PIRIJPUR: An old woman was killed in a road mishap while she was going to her house after vaccination in Indurkhani Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Priya Bala, 75, was identified as the wife of late Narayan Devnath of Umedpur Village of Parerhat Union in the upazila.

According to witnesses, she received her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Umdedpur Community Clinic. After inoculation, she could not take rest due to lack of waiting space in the clinic.

So while leaving the clinic, she fell down on the road in front of the clinic, and a pickup van coming from Sadar Upazila ran over her. Later on, locals rescued her and took her to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital where on-duty doctor declared her dead.

According to locals, many turned sick after vaccination, and they had to leave the clinic instantly for taking rest in their houses.

Confirming the matter Upazila Health Inspector Md Nurul Amin said, due to huge crowd, all could not be allowed to sit inside.

Indurkhani PS OC Md Enamul Haq confirmed the incident.













