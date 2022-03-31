Tour to St Martin suspended for seven months

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 30: Tourist travel to the coral island Saint (St) Martin in the district will be suspended from March 31.

All types of tourist-carrying ships will remain stopped on the Teknaf-St Martin route for seven months till October.

A total of ten tourist ships operate on the route. As the Bay of Bengal turns turbulent in the rainy season amid disastrous weather, the upazila administration is used to keep off tourist ships during this time.

The information was confirmed by Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Parvez Chowdhury on Monday evening.

The tourist-carrying ships on the route are permitted till March 31; later on, all tourist ships will remain off; only one ship (Keari Sindabad) has the permission of plying to St Martin till April 4, he said.

The ban on plying tourist ships from April 2 has been announced by the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOOAB), said a press release issued on Monday afternoon.

Some tourists will spend nights in St Martin till April 2, and for bringing them, the decision has been taken, said SCOOAB President Tofael Ahmed in the press release.

Besides, by April 2 each ship will bring garbage to Teknaf from the island. Later on, the garbage will be buried beneath earth in different areas of the upazila. The plastic waste will be sold out to people.















