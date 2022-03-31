Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tour to St Martin suspended for seven months

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 30: Tourist travel to the coral island Saint (St) Martin in the district will be suspended from March 31.
All types of tourist-carrying ships will remain stopped on the Teknaf-St Martin route for seven months till October.  
A total of ten tourist ships operate on the route. As the Bay of Bengal turns turbulent in the rainy season amid disastrous weather, the upazila administration is used to keep off tourist ships during this time.
The information was confirmed by Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Parvez Chowdhury on Monday evening.
The tourist-carrying ships on the route are permitted till March 31; later on, all tourist ships will remain off; only one ship (Keari Sindabad) has the permission of plying to St Martin till April 4, he said.  
The ban on plying tourist ships from April 2 has been announced by the Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOOAB), said a press release issued on Monday afternoon.  
Some tourists will spend nights in St Martin till April 2, and for bringing them, the decision has been taken, said SCOOAB President Tofael Ahmed in the press release.   
Besides, by April 2 each ship will bring garbage to Teknaf from the island.  Later on, the garbage will be buried beneath earth in different areas of the upazila. The plastic waste will be sold out to people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl dies after ‘taking iron pill’
Bhola Livestock Officer Indrajit Kumar Mandal inaugurated a three-day workshop
Five killed in road mishaps in five dists
A total of 150 refugee families of Chhinai Union in Rajarhat Upazila
Tour to St Martin suspended for seven months
Five nabbed with drugs in Barishal, Barguna
Obituary
Three murdered in three districts


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft