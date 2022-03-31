Video
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in Barishal, Barguna

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Five people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Barishal and Barguna, in two days.
BARISHAL: Four people were arrested along with drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district in two days.
Police arrested a drug dealer along with 640 yaba tablets from Kawnia Police Station (PS) area in the city on Monday.
The arrested person is Mohammad Hridoy Shikder, 20, son of Mahbub Shikder, a resident of Hatkhola Charmonai Trawler Ghat area.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in BSCIC area under Kawnia PS at around 5:30pm, and arrested Hridoy along with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kawnia PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Tuesday noon.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdur Rahman Mukul confirmed the matter.
Earlier, police arrested three people along 1.5 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The arrested are Rubel, son of late Yunus Mia of Cumilla, Md Kabir Hawlader, 41, and Riazur Islam alias Jahid Jomaddar, 39.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Airport PS Sajal Saha said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested Rubel along with 1kg of hemp from Laharhat area at around 6:15pm.
Following the statement of Rubel, police arrested Kabir and Jahid along with 0.5kg of hemp.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a man along with 1.4 kilograms of hemp in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The arrested person is Sagar Sheikh, 23, son of late Khalil, a resident of Baharchala Village in Bagerhat.
BCG Patharghata Station Contingent Commander Jamir Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the Coast Guard raided Taltala area in the afternoon and arrested Sagar along with the hemp.


