Haji Ali Ahmed

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Haji Ali Ahmed, father of Laxmipur District correspondent of Dainik Jugantar Abul Kalam Azad, passed away on Monday morning. He was 96.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in the afternoon. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard of Charfalcon in Kamalnagar Upazila.

He left behind his wife, two sons and seven daughters to mourn his death.

Ferdous Mia

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Ferdous Mia, principal of Kaliganj Government Shramik College in the district, died of heart failure at his residence in Darisom area at 1:30pm on Sunday. He was 54.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on the Kaliganj Government Shramik College Field after Magrib prayer.

After his second namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

He left behind his wife, two daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Iftekhar Ali

BARISHAL: Journalist Iftekhar Ali of the district died of heart failure at a Dhaka-bound passenger launch at around 9:30pm on Friday. He was 50.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Amanatganj Power House Mosque premises in Barishal after Johr prayer on Saturday.

Later, he was buried at Amanatganj Kazi Graveyard.

Journalist Iftekhar left behind his wife, four daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Harnur Rashid

LAXMIPUR: Senior Journalist Harnur Rashid, upazila correspondent of the Daily Inqilab, founding general secretary (GS) of Raipur Press Club (RPC) and later on president, died of heart attack on Friday. He was 72. He breathed his last at his own house.

His namaj-e-janaza was held at 10am. Later on, he was buried beside his father Sultan Master and mother at his family graveyard in Denayetpur Village.















