Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:33 AM
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three people have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh, in four days.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A teenage boy was allegedly hacked to death by his elder brother in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Shamim Mia, 16, was the son of Ekabbar Mia, an inhabitant of Hatbamuni Village under the upazila.
Local sources said Ekbbar Mia's eldest son Salman alias Pichu Mia had a dispute over land with his step brother Shamim Mia. On Monday afternoon, Pichu Miah beat up his father Ekabbar and step brother Shamim with sticks over the feud.
Later, locals rescued seriously injured Shamim, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadullapur Police Station (PS) Pradeep Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.
COX'S BAZAR: A college student was stabbed to death in the district on Monday at 8pm.
Deceased Ridwan was identified as the son of Abu Siddik of Sahittika Palli in the district town.
The matter was confirmed by Sadar Model PS OC (Inquiry) Bipul Chandra.
The incident took place in front of City College at 6:30pm; later on, he was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where he breathed his last at 8pm.
Quoting locals, Bipul Chandra said, a clash took place between two groups on the college campus centring dominance. Ridwan of Honours Second year was stabbed; later on, he was brought to the hospital.
OC Sheikh Manirul Gias said, terrorists stabbed the college student.
After the incident, locals went angry and besieged the road for 30 minutes.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed by miscreants with sharp weapon in Nandail Upazila of the district on March 26 night.
Deceased Mahfuzur Sazid, 14, was identified as son of late Shahabuddin of Rahimpur Village under Jahangirpur Union  in the upazila. He was a student of eight grader of local Shahnoor Nabi Uchcha Biddyapit, it was learnt.
Locals said, his elder brother Shuvo went to his aunt's house in neighbouring Hossainpur Upazila for treatment purpose; his mother went to his aunt's house in Bachchanda Village of Nandail Upazila; taking this advantage, miscreants entered the room and hit him with sharp weapon to death and fled away.
In the morning, neighbours saw the door of the house open. They entered the room and found his body on bed; then they informed police.
Nandail Model PS OC Mizanur Rahman Akanda confirmed the matter.
The body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy report.
Alal Uddin, 60, son of late Fazar Ali (deceased's relative), and Sharmin Aktar, 23, wife of Arman (Alal's son), have been arrested for interrogation.






