Kaliganj businessmen formed a human chain at Upazila Central Shahid Minar









Kaliganj businessmen formed a human chain at Upazila Central Shahid Minar on Tuesday in protest against a month-long cloth fair on the premises of R R N Pilot Government High School in the upazila of Gazipur with the argument that the fair ahead of coming Eid-ul-Fitr will affect their business. photo: observer