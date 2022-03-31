Food given to poor people in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Mar 30: Food items were distributed among distressed people by the Jahedi Foundation in the district on Monday noon on the occasion of Ramadan.

The food distribution was arranged at Ber-Gopinathpur area in the district town.

The Jahedi Foundation was jointly funded by Tahsin Eajan of Turkey and Nasir Sahriar Jahedi of Bangladesh.

It was attended, among others, by Tahsin Eajin, Fatiel Mali of Turkey, Executive Director of the foundation Naser Sahriar Jahedi, ADC (Revenue) Rajibul Islam, ASP (Sadar Circle) Abul Bashar, and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Sheikh Mohamad Shoel Rana.

Its Co-ordinator Tabibur Rahman Labu informed, during the month of Ramadan food items will be distributed among 30,000 unprivileged and poor people. The food items included rice, oil, pulse, and others.











