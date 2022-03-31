Two lakh to get second dose Covid vaccine in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 30: The second dose of Covid-19 vaccination has begun in the district targeting at least two lakh people on Monday. It is taking place when the Covid-19 pandemic situation is continuing to improve.

According to official sources, a total of 2, 01,000 second doses will be administered in the city and the district. These included 61,500 doses in nine upazilas of the district and 1, 39,500 doses in the city, said Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Sujat Ahmed.

The second doses will be pushed at 303 centres including 99 in the city and 204 centres in the upazilas.

To carry out the second-dose programmer, three centres have been set up in each ward of the city while three ones in each union of each upazila. Besides, 20 mobile centres will inoculate in the city and 45 ones in the upazilas.

"We have targeted to inject 500 people in each centre. At least two health workers, three volunteers have already been deployed along with Ansar members," the CS said.

The second dose inoculation began at 8am on Monday. First, second and booster doses can be taken from the centres.

Citizens are being vaccinated with five types of Covid-19 jabs from

different companies like Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac across the city and district.

Earlier, Health Ministry decided to give second dose at mass arrangement across the country.

On February 7 in 2020, first dose vaccination programme for coronavirus began across the country, and the second dose started on April 8.

The booster dose began on December 28 last year, and it is continuing in all public hospitals in Khulna.









