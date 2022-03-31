Minor boy drowns at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Mar 30: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sifat Khan, 3, son of Solaiman Hossain Khan, a resident of Jibga Saturia Village under Chirapara Par Saturia Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sifat fell in a pond nearby the house while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members rescued him from the pond at around 10:30am and rushed to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Sagarika Roy confirmed the incident.









