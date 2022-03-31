Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment

Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment

A news report recently published in this daily exposed the key barrier in adolescent empowerment. It simply reiterates our concerns regarding child marriage in our earlier editorials and columns. We think, the issues, experts have shed light on while revealing a study titled, "Bangladeshi Association for life skill Income and Knowledge for Adolescents - (BALIKA) in a recent seminar held by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) are very crucial in addressing the social curse like child marriage and ensuring adolescent empowerment.

The study reportedly was conducted in country's Narail, Satkhira and Khulna districts among 11,609 girls aged between 12-19 years from 2013 to 2015 to observe the pre-training and post-training differences in them. During the training, different types of non-formal education, such as raising awareness, imparting knowledge about gender equality and life skills development teaching were provided to these village girls.  

Markedly, no male child was included in the study. So, adolescent empowerment, from the country's socio-economic point of view is mainly offered to our girls and females. It is encouraging to note that these teachings significantly helped our girls to develop a positive change in their outlooks towards life. These trainings ultimately resulted in some 30% reduction in child marriage and 31% adolescent empowerment.

However, we agree with experts that the curse of early marriage obstruct a child's normal life. It negatively impacts our girls' rights to education, health and protection. Indirectly it also leads to an intergenerational cycle of poverty. From the perspective of women empowerment, adolescent empowerment is very important from our socio-economic standpoint. Adolescent empowerment is the first step to women empowerment.

As today's adolescents are tomorrow's women, ensuring their self-control over their own material, physical and intellectual resources is vital. It is important for them to have an idea of their own strength during the most crucial period of their physical and mental growth. However, one of the biggest challenges for adolescent empowerment is the lack of openness of our society towards women. And this has mainly led to child marriage prevailing in our society for decades.

Experts have rightly focused on issues like non-formal education vis-�-vis formal education, surrounding environment, needs of working with communities to implement holistic programmes, and providing girls with IT training. We believe, maximum national development is never possible without proper development of adolescents.

Last but not least, only increasing adolescents' respective ability, skill and mental strength are not enough - but also creating environment to utilize acquired ability, skill and strength are equally important to ensure adolescent empowerment - the first prerequisite of women empowerment, at least in our country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment
Messy mass vaccination programme
Alarming rise in Diarrhoea
Mongla port on the way to revive
High inflation against low income presses consumers tight
Nation observes Independence Day
Notable progress despite the pandemic
The plight of River Boral


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft