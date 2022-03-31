

Child marriage bars adolescent empowerment



The study reportedly was conducted in country's Narail, Satkhira and Khulna districts among 11,609 girls aged between 12-19 years from 2013 to 2015 to observe the pre-training and post-training differences in them. During the training, different types of non-formal education, such as raising awareness, imparting knowledge about gender equality and life skills development teaching were provided to these village girls.



Markedly, no male child was included in the study. So, adolescent empowerment, from the country's socio-economic point of view is mainly offered to our girls and females. It is encouraging to note that these teachings significantly helped our girls to develop a positive change in their outlooks towards life. These trainings ultimately resulted in some 30% reduction in child marriage and 31% adolescent empowerment.



However, we agree with experts that the curse of early marriage obstruct a child's normal life. It negatively impacts our girls' rights to education, health and protection. Indirectly it also leads to an intergenerational cycle of poverty. From the perspective of women empowerment, adolescent empowerment is very important from our socio-economic standpoint. Adolescent empowerment is the first step to women empowerment.



As today's adolescents are tomorrow's women, ensuring their self-control over their own material, physical and intellectual resources is vital. It is important for them to have an idea of their own strength during the most crucial period of their physical and mental growth. However, one of the biggest challenges for adolescent empowerment is the lack of openness of our society towards women. And this has mainly led to child marriage prevailing in our society for decades.



Experts have rightly focused on issues like non-formal education vis-�-vis formal education, surrounding environment, needs of working with communities to implement holistic programmes, and providing girls with IT training. We believe, maximum national development is never possible without proper development of adolescents.



Last but not least, only increasing adolescents' respective ability, skill and mental strength are not enough - but also creating environment to utilize acquired ability, skill and strength are equally important to ensure adolescent empowerment - the first prerequisite of women empowerment, at least in our country.

