Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:33 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Recover study gap

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
It is shocking news that only 34 per cent of third graders in Bangladesh have foundational reading skills, and only 18 percent have foundational numeracy skills, according to a new report of UNICEF. Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are even worse off, the UN organisation said in its recently released report.

Undeniably, in Bangladesh children endured one of the longest school closures in the world due to Covid-19, missing almost 18 months of in-person education. Even before the pandemic, children in Bangladesh faced education hurdles. Children in Bangladesh need full access to flexible and remedial learning to help make up for the time lost. The reality is that, a failure to take action now puts the well-being of children and their families at risk for generations to come. School closures in Bangladesh from March 2020 to September 2021, and again in February 2022, have not only disrupted the education of around 37 million children. They have also exacerbated worrying gaps in basic literacy and numeracy skills which existed before the pandemic began, the report said. Moreover, many children did not return to school when their classrooms reopened.

Under these circumstances, authorities concerned must remain vigilant to recover study gap and improve the quality of education.

Amir Hamza
Over email


« PreviousNext »

