Prevent air pollution

On the other hand, the health risks and insecurity of children are increasing day by day. While this problem may not be completely eradicated, some of our awareness and effective actions can greatly reduce it.



Our capital is at the top of the list of the most polluted cities in the world. One of the sources of air pollution is dust. Due to the construction, a lot of dust is added to the air. Then there is the fuel used in vehicles. In addition, a new cause of air pollution is burning waste. In Dhaka now various types of waste are incinerated and it is increasing day by day. Steel rerolling mills pollute the air inside the factory, followed by the cement factory. There is no place in and around Dhaka city where there is no pile of garbage. The stench is constantly spreading from it. The environment is being seriously polluted.



Procrastination in the name of road development is also one of the causes of air pollution. Year after year WASA work, gas line work, manhole work continue. Due to these, the level of air pollution increases in the dry season.



Air pollution is a silent killer. Every day thousands of people are suffering from various diseases due to polluted air. In addition to shortness of breath due to air pollution can cause stomach problems, lung problems, skin problems, asthma or allergy problems, eye and nose problems, any infections, pregnancy problems and even cancer.



However, in the case of children, this pollution has a very serious impact that they have to carry throughout their lives. Bangladesh is one of the countries most affected by pollution and environmental risks. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, ranks first among the world's polluted air cities.





India and Bangladesh had the highest air pollution in the world between 1990 and 2015. Bangladesh is also at the highest risk of damage due to this pollution. This change in the climate and nature of Bangladesh is man-made. Nature is not responsible in any way, man is responsible. The way in which people are now persecuting the nature of their own interests has never been seen as so destructive in the past.



According to the report of the Air Quality Monitoring Centre of the Department of Environment's Clean Air and Sustainable Development Project, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, topped the list of air pollution in 2020 and 2021. Until 2022, the people of Dhaka have not had the good fortune to enjoy good air even for a day.



At that time, the weather was mostly 'unhealthy' to 'extremely unhealthy'. The average air temperature index for the 25 days of January 2022 is 219.52 which is 'extremely unhealthy'.In January 2020, the High Court issued a nine-point directive to prevent air pollution.



Due to lack of effective initiatives to implement the directives of the High Court, the people of the capital did not get clean air for a single day till January 26, 2022 which is very sad.

Therefore, to stop the pollution caused by brick kilns, the owners have to force the use of modern energy saving technology and in order to prevent dust pollution in the dry season, the city corporation has to clean the roads properly and manage the waste properly.



During the construction of roads, ghats and buildings, the builders have to cover the construction area and ensure commitment to compliance with pollution regulations as well as water sprinkling. Eliminate incineration of waste collected by city corporations everywhere, force ETP use to reduce industrial air pollution, take strict measures to prevent pollution and black smoke emissions from vehicles and vessels, coordinate digging work of service providers and air pollution.



Extensive public awareness programs need to be undertaken to inform the adverse impact of air pollution. More and more trees need to be planted to prevent air pollution in Dhaka. Large trees need to be cut down.



If the issues responsible for the pollution continue like this, the people of Dhaka will soon fall into extreme misery. This requires the observation of physicians, the experience, plans and actions of air pollution experts and veterans.

Abir Hasan Sujan, Department of Land Management and Law, Jagannath University









