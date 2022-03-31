

Historic March and our independence



Certainly, there may be some leaders before the era of Bangabandhu, who dreamed of a separate territory for the people of the East Pakistan and there may be some who made gestures and signs at that point but none could be able to give the shape to their dreams. Neither they were visionary in their endeavours.



But Bangabandhu was a visionary leader as not only he had dreams but also set out with concrete steps to make those existent and led his people to the right directions. For the last 50 years the nation has been enjoying the fruit of independence. But to achieve it the nation had to endure huge sacrifice. Our great hero Sheikh Mujib underwent innumerable sufferings throughout his life for the political, economic and cultural emancipation of people. He never thought of his personal happiness.



The vision of this great leader was only serving the humanity irrespective of their caste and creed that made him a man of extraordinary sensitivity. His proactive social consciousness and paramount dedication for politics have made him an unquestionable leader of Bangladesh. We achieved independence through an ocean of blood in 1971 but it was the outcome of long struggles throughout ages. Bangabandhu took the stewardship of Awami League after the departure of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.



In 1966 he proposed the historic six point demands as the head of Awami League. Though these demands were rejected by the cabinet of Pakistan, for the Bengali nation it was the charter of their freedom. Consequently, the six point demands not only got skyrocketing popularity amid the Bengalis but also turned into six point movement.



It was a complete road map for emancipating the people of the East Pakistan. Political analysts stated that after the partition of 1947 the politicians of different quarters raised some issues of various times but our architect of freedom Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proposed six points which combined all in a single platform. Mainly, six-point demand made a bridge to go forward with the demand of autonomy.



As the six point movement in the East Pakistan became intensified in a short time, the rulers of Pakistan got alarmed to see the popularity of Bangabandhu. They made a false accusation against Bangabandhuand sent him to jail accusing him of Agartala Conspiracy Case.

Meanwhile, people of all walks of life had been stimulated by the charismatic essence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The whole nation came out with a protest to free Bangabandhu from trial. In a short time, the movement of the mass people got momentum. To avert the impending civil war Ayub government withdrew the case and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released. With the time Sheikh Mujib was not only a leader but an existence of the Bengalis.



The general election in 1970 was the evidence of the momentous popularity of Sheikh Mujib. It gave Awami League 167 seats out of the 169 seats allotted for the East Pakistan while People's Party led by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto got 81 of 144 seats.



Bangabandhu's Awami League got the mandate of the majority people but they were not allowed to form the government. Rather Ayub government went on plotting against Bangabandhu and his people. The farsighted Bangabandhu understood that without walking through the path of struggles, Bengali nation could not find their emancipation.



The 7th march speech of Bangabandhu was a clear message to the Bengalis to take the path of struggles. In his speech he informally declared the independence of Bangladesh proclaiming "The struggle this time is a struggle for our liberty. The struggle this time is a struggle for our independence." He declared non-cooperation and civil disobedience movement stating "every house to turn into fortress".



This speech inspired the Bengalis to prepare for a war of independence. Bangabandhu turned the mass movement into a struggle for the ultimate emancipation. Obviously, he could easily instigate the spirit of patriotism amid every Bengali irrespective of any creed and caste. Not only that, it ignited the public emotions that led the people to choose the path of struggles.



Following the massacre by the Pakistani forces on the night of the 25th March, in the early hours of 26th March Bangabandhu proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh. With the proclamation, the first government was formed and Bangabandhu was elected as the first president of Bangladesh by the constituent assembly. During the liberation war though Bangabandhu was in the prison, his unending spirit guided the Bengalis to achieve liberty.



From the declaration of independence to its full victory, the people of the country confronted nine- month long battle. Undeniably, March is the cruelest month in the history of the people of Bangladesh. On the other hand, the 7th March historic speech and the formal declaration of our independence by Bangabandhu made this month significant for the people of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu was such a charismatic leader who ignited the people with the zeal of independence with his historic speech in March. In this vein, March was the month of our rebirth with new hopes.

Alaul Alam teaches at

Prime University and is also

a research scholar at the IBS









