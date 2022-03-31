Video
DUJA gets new body

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
DU Correspondent

Mamun Tushar of the daily Alokito Bangladesh and Sirajul Islam Rubel of The Daily Star have been elected as new president and general secretary of Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) respectively for the next one year.
The election was held at its office at Teacher-Student Centre on DU campus on Tuesday.
A total of 39 members of the association cast their votes in the election.
Other office bearers are- vice president- Al Sadi Bhuiyan of the Jagonews24.com, joint secretary-Asif Hawlader of the daily Prothom Alo; office secretary-Nasimul Huda of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin; treasurer-Mahadi Hasan of the daily Jugantor; and executive members: Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Obaidur Rahman Sohan of the New Age and Monirul Islam of the NewsBangla24.com.


