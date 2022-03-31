Video
JU Chemistry Department holds fresher reception

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
JU Correspondent

The Chemistry Department of Jahangirnagar University on Wednesday held an orientation programme for the students under 2019-20 academic session and a farewell for the students under 2014-15 session.
'Rashayan Sangshad', student organization of the department hosted the event at the gallery room.
Former JU VC and former member of Public Service Commission Professor Shariff Enamul Kabir, senior teacher of the department Professor Enamullah Parvez, president of 'Rashayan Sangshad' Professor Mamun Hossain addressed the function among others.
Fresher students were welcomed with flowers and the outgoing students were handed over crests and flowers at the function.
Professor Mahbub Kabir presided over the function.
Later, a colorful cultural programme was staged while over 400 teachers and students of the department enjoyed the programme.


