Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:31 AM
HC upholds death of one in Motin murder case

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday (Mar 30, 2022) upheld death sentence of one convict and life imprisonment of another in a case lodged over murder of Abdul Motin in village Dharki under Sadar upazila of Joypurhat.
A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Iqbal Kabir and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order, upholding death of Md Majir Uddin and life imprisonment of Mahbub Alam Babu.
The court however, commuted death sentence of six convicts to life imprisonment, accepting the death reference of the case, in part. The six convicts, whose death sentence were commuted to life imprisonment are- Wazed Ali, Md Choitun Mollah, Chabadul, Md Anu, Abu Hasan Dilip and Montu Miah.
According to the case documents, Abdul Motin was hacked and beaten to death on October 27, 2006. His brother filed the case on that day. Joypurhat District and Sessions Judge Court on August 17, 2016 sentenced seven people to death and one to life term imprisonment. The lower court later sent the death reference of the case to High Court for its approval, and the convicts too in the meantime, filed appeals against their conviction.      -BSS


