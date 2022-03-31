Jatka Conservation Week begins Mar 31: Minister

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Wednesday said, "Like every year, this year Jatka Conservation Week will be celebrated from March 31 to April 6. With the theme 'Hilsa is our national fish', the activities of Jatka Conservation Week are being implemented in 20 districts, he added.

He came up with remarks while addressing a press conference on the occasion of 'Jatka Conservation Week, 2022' at Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the government wants to earn foreign currencies exporting Hilsa by increasing its production and meeting its local demand.

At the same time, we want to bring Hilsa fish within the reach of the country's all people. The ministry is working relentlessly for this purpose. Therefore, the government is going to celebrate 'Jatka Conservation Week, 2022' from March 31 to April 6 like every year to increase Hilsa production, he also added.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Md. Yamin Chowdhury and Department of Fisheries Director General Khandker Mahbubul Haque and other officials of the ministry were present.

Rezaul also requested people to refrain from catching, hoarding, selling and eating jatka for the sake of the development of the fish.

In the 2008-2009 fiscal, the production of hilsa was 2.98 thousand tonnes while it reached 5.65 thousand tonnes in 2020-2021, he said.

During the 30-day special combing operation in 17 districts recently, 884 mobile courts conducted 3,564 drives and seized nearly 15,000 fishing nets.









