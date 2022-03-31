Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Jatka Conservation Week begins Mar 31: Minister

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Wednesday said, "Like every year, this year Jatka Conservation Week will be celebrated from March 31 to April 6. With the theme 'Hilsa is our national fish', the activities of Jatka Conservation Week are being implemented in 20 districts, he added.
He came up with remarks while addressing a press conference on the occasion of 'Jatka Conservation Week, 2022' at Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday.
The Minister said that the government wants to earn foreign currencies exporting Hilsa by increasing its production and meeting its local demand.
At the same time, we want to bring Hilsa fish within the reach of the country's all people. The ministry is working relentlessly for this purpose. Therefore, the government is going to celebrate 'Jatka Conservation Week, 2022' from March 31 to April 6 like every year to increase Hilsa production, he also added.
Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Md. Yamin Chowdhury and Department of Fisheries Director General Khandker Mahbubul Haque and other officials of the ministry were present.
Rezaul also requested people to refrain from catching, hoarding, selling and eating jatka for the sake of the development of the fish.
In the 2008-2009 fiscal, the production of hilsa was 2.98 thousand tonnes while it reached 5.65 thousand tonnes in 2020-2021, he said.
During the 30-day special combing operation in 17 districts recently, 884 mobile courts conducted 3,564 drives and seized nearly 15,000 fishing nets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
DUJA gets new body
JU Chemistry Department holds fresher reception
HC upholds death of one in Motin murder case
Jatka Conservation Week begins Mar 31: Minister
1,097 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char from Chattogram


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft