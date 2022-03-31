1,097 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char from Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 30: Another batch of 1,097 Rohingyas on Wendesday reached Bhasan Char from the city's Patenga Boat Club in the ninth phase under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy.

They arrived at the Bhasan Char after 42 days of the 10th batch of Rohingyas reached there as a part of their relocation, sources said.

Earlier, they went to Patenga from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Balukhali camp and left for Bhasan Char with the help of five naval ships around 9.20 am after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College.

Rear Admiral Mozemmel Hoque, Commander of Bangladesh Navy, Chattogram region said 1,097 more Rohingyas already reached Bhasan Char around 12.55 pm today.

Before boarding the ship, the Rohingyas were given tokens and keys of the allotted shelter homes after various data entries, he said.

He added that the government has provided infrastructure of 120 cluster villages on the 13,000-acres of char land at a cost of Taka 3,095 crore with its own fund to accommodate more than one lakh Rohingya people. -BSS







