5G spectrum auction today

Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Commi-ssion (BTRC) is set to ogranise wave band auction today. Mobile operators have already deposited money to participate in 5G auction.

BTRC has organized this wave band auction with the aim of launching high speed internet service in the country. BTRC's Vice Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra said all four mobile operators would take part in the auction. For implementation, this will take about six months to prepare to launch 5G after purchasing wave band.

Besides 5G, some operators are also planning to buy extra waves to enhance the quality of 4G services.

For 5G wave band auction, BTRC issued detailed instructions including the date of auction on March 3. In order to participate in this auction, Tk 10 crore earnest money has been paid for participating in the auction. Auction payment last date was on Wednesday, March 23.

According to BTRC and mobile operator sources confirmed that, the operators have deposited money.

Chief Corporate and

Regulatory Officer of Grameenphone Md Hossain Sadat said, "We have deposited money to participate in the auction and we are waiting for the auction to be held with transparency."

He further said that Grameenphone welcomes the wave auction and thinks that this auction will be a milestone in improving the experience of 4G and preparation for 5G.

Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Robi Axiata, Shahed Alam said, "The base price of the wave set at auction is much higher. At this stage, it may not be possible for us to buy enough waves. There will be obstacles in ensuring quality of services."

Shahed Alam further said, "We have to remember that waves are a valuable national asset, but if they are not sold, they have no value."

According to BTRC sources, this time 160 MHz in 2,600 bands and 60 MHz in 2,300 bands may be auctioned. These two bands are considered suitable for providing 5G services. In this auction, the base price or floor price of each MHz wave has been fixed at US$ 6 million, which is Tk 51 crore 60 lac in Bangladeshi currency.

According to BTRC sources, the purchase price of 10 per cent wave has to be paid within 60 days from the date of announcement of the auction. Besides, the remaining 90 per cent of the money will paid in 9 years in equal instalments.

Last year, the government sold wave band to mobile operators for Tk 7,634 crore. At that time 27.4 MHz wave was sold to mobile operators Grameenphone (10.4 MHz), Robi Axiata (7.6 MHz) and Banglalink ( 9.4 MHz).

At the end of the last 4G auction, Grameenphone's waves stood at 47.4 MHz, Robi's 44, Banglalink's 40 and Teletalk's 25.2 MHz.

The government wants to launch 5G service within this year. Teletalk has already launched 5G experimental services in some areas in Dhaka on December 12.

Previously, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "5G waves had been auctioned. Necessary instructions are also prepared for the participants along with the base price of the spectrum. The auction will be held in March."

This time the auction will be held under the name 'Radio Frequency Auction-2022'.

Earlier, BTRC did not get any response from the mobile operators even though they wanted to hold an auction in 2021.

Besides, BTRC recently integrated 2G, 3G and 4G technologies to make necessary changes, additions and modifications to the draft of Cellular Mobile Phone Operator License Guidelines. The regulator is planning to finalise the guidelines soon.

The BTRC has also said that the guideline will be issued soon. There is talk of having 5G service details including rollout obligation.

In this pilot phase, initially 5G network has been set up at six sites of state owned operator Teletalk. These areas include Bangladesh Secretariat, Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban area, Prime Minister's Office, Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Savar National Memorial and Bangabandhu's Mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj. This experimental 5G network has not yet been opened to public.





