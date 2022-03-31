Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CNG stations to remain shut from 5pm-11pm during Ramadan

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Special Correspondent

The government has directed the owners of the CNG filling stations to keep their gas stations shut for six hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm during the month of Ramadan.
Through this order, the government has extended the timing of gas rationing by one hour for the CNG sector. On September 16 in 2021, the government asked the CNG outlet owners to keep their pumps shut for four hours (from 6:00pm to 10:00pm), later
it extended the timing by an hour more from March 1 to address energy crisis following the rocket jump of energy prices in the global market.
"From the beginning of Ramadan, all CNG filling stations will remain closed for six hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm until Eid-ul-Fitr instead of 6:00pm to 11:00pm," Petrobangla has announced on Wednesday.  
 Currently, Bangladesh is importing 20 per cent of gas from the global market at LNG form, however, for the past few months, the price of LNG in the global market stands over $30 per mmbtu from $6 per mmbtu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back
Kremlin says nothing 'promising' from talks
4 to die for blogger Ananta murder
5G spectrum auction today
CNG stations to remain shut from 5pm-11pm during Ramadan
Imran Khan in crisis as MQM quits  coalition
People from all walks of life including students line up
City's deteriorating diarrhoea cases linked to contaminated water


Latest News
Biden eyes boost to mining of minerals for electric vehicles
Commodity prices will remain tolerable during Ramadan: PM
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Punjab
UK ministers, MPs pay tribute to Bangabandhu, laud Sheikh Hasina’s leadership
President for making skilled human resources to face 4IR
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh
Bangabir Kader Siddique undergoes successful surgery
Bangladesh-UK agree to increase bilateral trade, commerce
Biman's maiden Toronto flight returns Dhaka
Most Read News
US issues new Russia travel warning
Russia vows to scale back around Kyiv following talks with Ukraine
Parents and relatives of Papia, who has been missing
Zelensky to address Australian parliament on Thursday
1,096 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
8 workers burnt in N'ganj factory fire
10-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens
Putin-Biden meeting possible after de-escalation in Ukraine: White House
4 sentenced to death for killing blogger Ananta
Bill places in JS to bring private medical institutes under law
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft