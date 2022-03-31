CNG stations to remain shut from 5pm-11pm during Ramadan

The government has directed the owners of the CNG filling stations to keep their gas stations shut for six hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm during the month of Ramadan.

Through this order, the government has extended the timing of gas rationing by one hour for the CNG sector. On September 16 in 2021, the government asked the CNG outlet owners to keep their pumps shut for four hours (from 6:00pm to 10:00pm), later

it extended the timing by an hour more from March 1 to address energy crisis following the rocket jump of energy prices in the global market.

"From the beginning of Ramadan, all CNG filling stations will remain closed for six hours from 5:00pm to 11:00pm until Eid-ul-Fitr instead of 6:00pm to 11:00pm," Petrobangla has announced on Wednesday.

Currently, Bangladesh is importing 20 per cent of gas from the global market at LNG form, however, for the past few months, the price of LNG in the global market stands over $30 per mmbtu from $6 per mmbtu.









