City's deteriorating diarrhoea cases linked to contaminated water

The number of cholera and diarrhoea patients is increasing in the capital's International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (iccdrb) hospital (Mohakhali) everyday and most of these patients and their guardians think that the contaminated water is responsible for causing such health problem.

Although the incidence of diarrhoea and cholera is a normal phenomenon at this time of year such an increasing number of patients this year has worried people from every corner.

"I have been collecting blackish and smelly water from my taps for last one and half months," said Nargis Akhter, a housewife, lives in the Jatrabari area, whose two and half years old daughter Sheuli and her husband Jahid Hassan are being admitted to the hospital's tent, which is being arranged for a temporary basis due to lack of space.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, she also noted that she boils her collected water everyday which she collects from her tap.

When asked what possible reasons could be the cause of her husband and daughter's suffering, responding to this query, she said that they used boiled water only for drinking purposes.

"We also use non-boiled water for taking baths, washing mouths, cleaning dishes, and other purposes so they might be infected from these sources of water," she added.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Ripan Kumar Mondal, 42 years old, a School Teacher of

Ramakrishna Mission, lives in the Jatrabari area, whose elderly mother has been admitted to the hospital for last three days.

He said "They are facing pure drinking water for the last 30 days. We have communicated with WASA officials but did not get any response yet," he said while talking to this correspondent in the hospital.

At least fifty patients admitted to the hospital, who is from Jatrabari and talking to the Daily Observer said that they had faced such health problems earlier and got cured by following doctors' advice but this time no medication has been helpful for them.

However, a significant number of patients who are residents of the Dhankhinkhan area have also been admitted into this hospital.

Paru Ahmed, 32, whose ten years old daughter, Saima also suffering from diarrhea, claimed that her daughter somehow drank unclean water from the tap.

Sabiha Akhter, a resident from Mirpur area whose five years son is suffering from diarrhea, said that in 2019, water samples from the Jatrabari area were tested by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

During this examination, they detected the presence of Coliforms and heterotrophic bacteria in the water.

Engineer Abdus Sobhan, General Secretary of POBA, an environmental organization, also a vocal for public health said that General Secretary Engineer Abdus Sobhan, also a former Additional Director-General of the Department of Environment, said that this outbreak has happened due to the disruption in the water supply system of Dhaka WASA.

" We have visited Jatrabari and its adjacent area and witnessed its residents are being forced to drink foul-smelling polluted water which looks green, brown or yellow colour in their taps," he said.

Asked about the possible reasons behind such a situation, he said that usually the water is contaminated in this way when it is mixed with the sewer line.

Dr Farjana Afroz, Assistant Scientist, icddrb, said that initially they received people of all ages but now they had noticed a significant number of children are being infected with these germs ( on Wednesday).

Asked on Wednesday about the number of receiving child patients so far, she said that since afternoon at least three hundreds children were received.

Dr. S M Rafiqul Islam, child specialist said that they think water is not only the reason for causing this disease.

A trend of having street food which is mostly kept in open space is also another reason for such cause.

He said since Monday about 23 per cent were diarrhoea patients and yesterday the number was about 25 per cent and gradually they number is increasing.

Nazmul Islam, Spokesman of Directorate of Health said that children are suffering with these germs because of milk which is mixed up with unclean water, she said.

According to the news reports from march 13 this year, more than 1,00 patients are being admitted to this hospital every day.

On March 26, about 1,200 people were admitted.

