HC not to intervene

The High Court on Wednesday said it would not interfere with the government decision regarding the closing or opening

of educational institutions.

"It is the government which takes the decision to close or open educational institutions. We cannot interfere with the government decision regarding the matter," the High Court bench comprising Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim came up with the comments while petitioner Adv Eunus Ali Akond mentioned the petition before the HC bench for holding hearing on it.

The petition may appear into the tomorrow's 'cause list' for hearing, Akond told journalists after coming out of the High Court.

Earlier on March 27, Akond filed the writ petition with the High Court seeking closure of educational institutions across the country during the month of Ramadan.

The petition also sought an interim order to take necessary steps in all ports and entrances of the country to fight Covid-19.

Cabinet secretary, health secretary, education secretary, civil aviation and tourism secretary, home secretary and directorate general of health services have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner mentioned in the petition that earlier the schools remained closed during the holy month of Ramadan. Although the weather of the country is intolerable due to extreme heat but the government had taken the decision to keep the educational institutions open, which is totally illogical. Moreover, Covid-19 pandemic is still not over, the petition noted.

Akond filed the petition challenging the government's decision to keep the schools open till 20th Ramadan.

On March 19, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said all government primary schools would remain open till 20th Ramadan.

The decision was taken to make up for the academic losses of the Covid pandemic period.

Later, on March 24, an order was issued by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education stating that classes would be held in government primary schools during the month of Ramadan from 9:30am to 3:00pm. During this time, teachers will get a 30-minute break to offer their mid-day prayers.









