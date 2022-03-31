Video
Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:29 AM
Commodity prices at tolerable level: Hasina

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said as a result of various actions of the government, the prices of commodities in the market are at a tolerable level and she hoped that the prices of daily commodities will remain at a tolerable level in the coming holy month of Ramadan.
She was responding to a question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam in the National Assembly.
The Prime Minister said
the government has taken effective measures to control the recent rise in prices of all commodities including daily necessities in the country and keep it at a tolerable level. On the occasion of the upcoming holy Ramadan, it has been decided to sell TCB's products at a subsidized price to a total of one crore low-income families in all city corporations, districts, upazilas, municipalities and unions before the start of Ramadan and in the middle of Ramadan.
The Leader of the Parliament also highlighted various initiatives of the government over price control of essentials at the question-answer session was held in the parliament with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said the government has taken initiatives to enhance treatment facilities of some non-communicable diseases like cancer, kidney and cardiovascular diseases for the extreme poor people at all the district level hospitals.
At the district hospitals, the Prime Minister said each 10 beds will be fixed for the dialysis of kidney patients and 10 others for intensive care unit (ICU).
The leader of the House said this responding to a query made by opposition lawmaker Rustam Ali Farazi of Pirojpur-2.


