Thursday, 31 March, 2022
Antique fashion showroom opened in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 30: Popular fashion brand in Dhaka and Chattogram 'Antique' has started its journey with another outlet at Bali Arcade shopping mall at Chawkbazar, Chattogram.
Popular film actress Apu Biswas has inaugurates the Antique Bali arcade branch on Friday in presence of thousands of her fans.
Managing Director (MD) of Antique Fashion Atiqur Rahman,  Founder  of Bali arcade shopping mall Solaiman Alam Seth and dignitaries from different walks have taken part in the inaugural function.
Apu Biswas toured the entire showroom and praised Antique's branded product after the inauguration. She said "Antique is an acceptable and popular fashion brand.  All types of products of Antique including Dress, sandals, branded bags, purses, jewelry are maintained to the highest international quality." She urged the people of Chattogram to use antique products.
Managing director of Antique Fashion Atiqur Rahman said  "Apu Biswas had inaugurated several branches of Antique Fashion before. Apart from Bali Arcade, the city's New Market, Central Plaza, Laldighi, Free-Port, Chittagong Shopping Complex, Alangkar.  Keranihat in Satkania, Maijdi in Noakhali, Chakaria in Cox's Bazar, Tokyo Square in Mohammadpur, Dhaka and Japan Garden City have antique fashion branches. Antique always wants to hand over international branded products to the Customer at affordable prices."







