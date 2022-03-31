Video
Tax receipts fall short of target by Tk 36,184cr in July-Feb

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

The shortfall in revenue collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) stood at Tk 36,184 crore in July-February period of the current fiscal year of 2021-2022 due to mainly an adverse impact of the Covid outbreak on the economy.
However, the revenue mobilisation in the period of the current fiscal year grew by 16.12 per cent compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
The NBR collected Tk 1,83,861 crore in the eight months of FY22 against Tk 1,55,440 crore in the same period of FY21, according to NBR provisional data. The revenue target set for the period was Tk 2,20,000 crore.
In the eight months, the NBR collected 55.72 per cent of the total of Tk 3.30 lakh crore target set for the entire fiscal year 2021-2022. Of the amount, the direct tax revenue portion was 32.63 per cent while the indirect tax revenue portion was 67.37 per cent.
However, compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, the direct tax revenue rose by 7.49 per cent to Tk 59,987 crore against Tk 55,803 crore.
The year-on-year growth of VAT revenue increased by 11.47 per cent to Tk 66,871 crore from Tk 59,987 crore and the customs revenue grew by 23.18 per cent to Tk 56,958 crore from Tk 46,273 crore.
The average revenue collection growth was 11.36 per cent in the last five months. The revenue board still has to collect Tk 1,46,139 crore or 44.28 per cent of the full year's target in the remaining months of the ongoing fiscal year.
Till March of the current fiscal year, the direct tax revenue stood at Tk 59,987 crore against the yearly target of Tk 1,05,475 crore and the VAT collection stood at Tk 66,871 crore of FY target against Tk 1,28,873 crore and customs collection reached Tk 56,958 crore against the target Tk 95,652 crore.
The income tax wing of the revenue board has to collect Tk 45,488 crore in the rest of the period of FY22 while the VAT and customs wings of the revenue board have to collect Tk 62,002 crore and Tk 38,694 crore respectively.
In February, the NBR's total revenue collection was Tk 30,378 crore, in which the direct tax revenue was Tk 13,219 crore. The amount was Tk 7,130 crore in January 2022.
VAT collection in the month fell by 24 per cent to Tk 7,130 crore against Tk 9,382 crore in January 2022 while the customs rose by 9.2 per cent to Tk 8,231 crore against Tk 7,533 crore of the previous month of the FY 2021-2022.
According to tax officials, the private sector of the country has gradually been recovering from the Covid economic fallout. They hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming months.
Revenue collection usually remains slow in the first two quarters of a fiscal year and gains pace in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year, they added.


