

A1 Polymer holds Dealer Conference 2022

Nearly 1000 dealers from across the country took part in the conference. The theme of the conference was "Hridoye Boro Shaheb - Odommyo Shottar Ogrojatra."

Anwar Group's Deputy Managing Director Furkaan Muhammad N Hossain, Director of A1 Polymer Waeez Muhammad R Hossain, Group General Manager of Marketing & Communication Department Mallah Omar Sharif and Business Head (General Manager) of A1 Polymer & Anwar Galvanizing Abdur Razzak were also present at the conference.

A1 Polymer launched their new product A1 Thread Fittings at the event. During the conference, 256 dealers were awarded for their outstanding performance in 2020-21 session.





