

Berger accolades young painters

An award ceremony was held on this regard at the Gulshan Club, Dhaka, where six young and promising artists were rewarded for their brilliant artworks, says a press release.

Suborno Chakraborty Tonmoy won the Champion's prize of BDT 1 lakh with his submission - "Close Up". Md Moazzem Hossain and Md Mezanur Rahman secured the Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up positions respectively, winning remunerations of BDT 75 thousand and BDT 50 thousand. Among other winners were - Mohammed Fakhrul Islam Mazumder, Asif Al Nur Ratul and Md Ariful Islam. All the winners were presented with crests and certificates as well besides the prize money.

A total of 411 artworks, submitted by 373 participants, were evaluated by the jury for the 26th BYPAC. Prof Nisar Hossain, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Professor Dr Bazlur Rashid Khan, Farhana Ferdousi, Professor Anisuzzaman and Kamal Uddin were the esteemed jury members. Prof Nisar Hossain, Chairman of the Jury Committee and Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka said, "Selecting the best five or six paintings from so many amazing submissions was quite challenging for us. But it also meant that we have some wonderful artists in the making, so we must help them cherish their dreams and nurture the talent for future".

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh said, "The BYPAC has been our signature initiative since 1996 to stand by the next generations of painters in Bangladesh. And we are proud to honor and encourage the talented artistes for pursuing their passion. I congratulate all the winners and participants of the 26th BYPAC. Whether you earned a top position this year or not, keep painting and let your colors make the world a happier place".

Berger received submissions for the competition from July till September, 2021. Interested participants could utilize their desired medium of painting from oil color, acrylic, water color, sketch, line drawing, print making and mixed media.











Leading paints solution brand Berger continues to inspire people with its objectives beyond commercial interests, as it successfully completes the "26th Berger Young Painters' Art Competition" (BYPAC) to recognize the talent in upcoming painters of the country.An award ceremony was held on this regard at the Gulshan Club, Dhaka, where six young and promising artists were rewarded for their brilliant artworks, says a press release.Suborno Chakraborty Tonmoy won the Champion's prize of BDT 1 lakh with his submission - "Close Up". Md Moazzem Hossain and Md Mezanur Rahman secured the Runner-Up and Second Runner-Up positions respectively, winning remunerations of BDT 75 thousand and BDT 50 thousand. Among other winners were - Mohammed Fakhrul Islam Mazumder, Asif Al Nur Ratul and Md Ariful Islam. All the winners were presented with crests and certificates as well besides the prize money.A total of 411 artworks, submitted by 373 participants, were evaluated by the jury for the 26th BYPAC. Prof Nisar Hossain, Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, Professor Dr Bazlur Rashid Khan, Farhana Ferdousi, Professor Anisuzzaman and Kamal Uddin were the esteemed jury members. Prof Nisar Hossain, Chairman of the Jury Committee and Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka said, "Selecting the best five or six paintings from so many amazing submissions was quite challenging for us. But it also meant that we have some wonderful artists in the making, so we must help them cherish their dreams and nurture the talent for future".Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh said, "The BYPAC has been our signature initiative since 1996 to stand by the next generations of painters in Bangladesh. And we are proud to honor and encourage the talented artistes for pursuing their passion. I congratulate all the winners and participants of the 26th BYPAC. Whether you earned a top position this year or not, keep painting and let your colors make the world a happier place".Berger received submissions for the competition from July till September, 2021. Interested participants could utilize their desired medium of painting from oil color, acrylic, water color, sketch, line drawing, print making and mixed media.