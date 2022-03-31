Video
UCB, iFarmer to finance farmers across Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

UCB, iFarmer to finance farmers across Bangladesh

UCB, iFarmer to finance farmers across Bangladesh

iFarmer has recently signed an agreement with United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) to facilitate financing for farmers across Bangladesh.
Marking its third partnership with financial institutions, iFarmer is planning to provide agricultural loan facilities directly from financial institutions. The primary focus of this partnership is to facilitate agri loans for farmers, says a press release.
The signatories of the agreement signing ceremony were Jamil M Akbar, Managing Director and Chief Operations Officer from iFarmer, and Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO from UCB. On behalf of iFarmer, Mohd. Fahad Ifaz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tahmid Hasan, Head of Partnership & Growth, were present.
Meanwhile, Nabil Mustafizur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Md Shah Alam Bhuiyan, Deputy Managing Director, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS,  Deputy Managing Director,. Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director, were present from UCB.
Fahad Ifaz, CEO and Co-Founder of iFarmer, said: "We are pleased to be able to partner up with United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) to help the farmers of the country with the finances required. With the support of banks, we will be able to leverage farmer risk scores, field monitoring, and last-mile assistance to the farmers. In the near future, we are also planning to facilitate agricultural loans straight from the financial institutions."




