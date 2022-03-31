Video
‘Sylhet riders best-rated Uber passengers’

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

Uber on Tuesday announced that Sylhet riders have the highest average rider ratings across its cities, as per ratings given by driver-partners.
This makes Sylhet, the city with an average rating of 4.89, the best-behaved, as per Uber drivers in Bangladesh, says a press release.
Chattagram is a close second with an average rider rating of 4.84, and Dhaka is in third place, with an average rider rating 4.71.
These are also the top three cities for Uber Bangladesh with the maximum number of users, both drivers and riders.
Uber has a two-way rating system where riders and drivers can rate each other out of a maximum score of 5, based on their behavior and overall experience. Recently, for the first time, Uber made it easier for riders to see how their rating is calculated and they can now access a complete breakdown of their ratings in the Uber app's new Privacy Center. A rider's rating on the app is an average of the last 500 trips.   
Uber believes that riders should have more visibility and transparency regarding their data. They can access the in-app Privacy Center to see the breakdown of their ratings.
Commenting about the new feature and the milestone, Armanur Rahman, Head of Bangladesh & East India, Uber, said "We remain deeply committed to serving the people of Bangladesh with focused market and product innovations, and customer obsession. I am pleased that from now on, all Uber users can access a breakdown of their average rating in the Uber app's new Privacy Center."
By empowering riders with this information, Uber hopes to encourage positive interactions between riders and drivers. From conversations with the most engaged driver partners on its platform, the company has put together a list of top 5 things that can help riders improve their ratings.


