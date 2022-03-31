Salman asks to better working environment further in factories



Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman speaking at a workshop jointly organized by FBCCI and the ILO at FBCCI Icon building in the capital on Tuesday.

"But, industries depending on local buyers are lagging behind in this regard. The government is pledge-bound to ensure safe working environment and occupational safety to the local buyer-oriented industries alongside the export-oriented industries," he said.

Salman F Rahman also said there is no alternative to improving the working environment and occupational safety of factories and industries no matter the size of the factory is big or small.

He said this while addressing a workshop on "Promoting Occupational Safety and Health for improving productivity" jointly organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) held at FBCCI Icon building in the capital on Tuesday.

Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Chief Technical Advisor at ILO George Faller, acting president of FBCCI Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Mentioning the present Awami League government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is pledge-bound to ensure occupational safety in all sorts of industries and factories in the country, Salman said following the fire incident at a juice factory in Narayanganj, a committee was formed after Prime Minister's directives in this regard.

He said the jurisdiction of this committee is to identify the existing problems to improve working environment and occupational safety in factories and industries and also giving efforts to improve the conditions of those.

Salman said the committee has so far visited some 5,200 factories and would inspect all the factories.

He said export-oriented industries are becoming compliant following the pressure being given by the foreign buyers. At the same time, the local buyers would have to keep the product producing factories under pressure.

The adviser said no product can be purchased from a factory which is not compliant. "If such awareness is created, then the local buyer-oriented industries will be compliant like the export-oriented ones,"

He noted that after the Rana Plaza collapse and the Tazreen Fashion fire incident, there has been significant improvement in the occupational safety of RMG factories.

"With such improvement, the productivity of the factories has also increased. Hopefully, the productivity of the local buyer-oriented factories will increase, if those become compliant," he added.

He also said the government has been putting emphasis on technical education in order to build skilled manpower in line with the demand for the local industries and factories. -BSS







Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman said significant improvement has been achieved in working environment of most in the country's industries including RMG and pharmaceuticals."But, industries depending on local buyers are lagging behind in this regard. The government is pledge-bound to ensure safe working environment and occupational safety to the local buyer-oriented industries alongside the export-oriented industries," he said.Salman F Rahman also said there is no alternative to improving the working environment and occupational safety of factories and industries no matter the size of the factory is big or small.He said this while addressing a workshop on "Promoting Occupational Safety and Health for improving productivity" jointly organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) held at FBCCI Icon building in the capital on Tuesday.Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi, Chief Technical Advisor at ILO George Faller, acting president of FBCCI Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu spoke, among others, on the occasion.Mentioning the present Awami League government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is pledge-bound to ensure occupational safety in all sorts of industries and factories in the country, Salman said following the fire incident at a juice factory in Narayanganj, a committee was formed after Prime Minister's directives in this regard.He said the jurisdiction of this committee is to identify the existing problems to improve working environment and occupational safety in factories and industries and also giving efforts to improve the conditions of those.Salman said the committee has so far visited some 5,200 factories and would inspect all the factories.He said export-oriented industries are becoming compliant following the pressure being given by the foreign buyers. At the same time, the local buyers would have to keep the product producing factories under pressure.The adviser said no product can be purchased from a factory which is not compliant. "If such awareness is created, then the local buyer-oriented industries will be compliant like the export-oriented ones,"He noted that after the Rana Plaza collapse and the Tazreen Fashion fire incident, there has been significant improvement in the occupational safety of RMG factories."With such improvement, the productivity of the factories has also increased. Hopefully, the productivity of the local buyer-oriented factories will increase, if those become compliant," he added.He also said the government has been putting emphasis on technical education in order to build skilled manpower in line with the demand for the local industries and factories. -BSS