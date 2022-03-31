

Toggi Fun World receives best theme park award

Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jabed Ahmed handed over the award to Toggi Fun World In-Charge Masudur Rahman Manna at a function at Parjatan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday.

Toggi Fun World, located in Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, consists of Toggi World and Ultimate Fun Factory, the largest VR theme park in the country. It stretches 11 floors from level eight to eighteen of the country's most popular shopping centre.

The award was given as part of the '6th National Education, Career and Cultural Carnival Bangladesh - 2022' organised by the Federation of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management (FoHTEM).

Tourism Board CEO Jabed Ahmed said the tourism sector is playing an important role in the development of the economy. "There are many possibilities in this sector. We are working on it. Opportunity is being created to choose tourism as a profession," he said.

After receiving the award on behalf of Toggi Fun World, Masudur Rahman Manna said Toggi Fun World is the vertically largest amusement park in South Asia. "With 11 floors and a space of 120,000 square feet, Toggi Fun World has been built for people of all ages from children to adults so that each member of a family can be entertained," he said.

Toggi Fun World features a wide array of virtual games including laser tag, paintball and exciting games with virtual reality and augmented reality.

Manna, also secretary to the Chairman of Bashundhara Group, said the industrial conglomerate is also working to create separate entertainment zones in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, which will create new jobs for the youth.

FoHTEM President M A Nahiyan was also present in the programme presided by National Hotel & Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI) Deputy Manager Jahida Begum.

Federation of Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management (FoHTEM) organised the event in collaboration with the European University of Bangladesh (EUB) and Bangladesh Debate Warriors (BDW).







