Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:28 AM
Home Business

VSO training youths for meaningful employment

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

Director General of Bureau of Manpower, Empowerment and Training Shahidul Alam, NDC, said, special emphasis would be laid on training youths and sending them abroad from northern part of the country.
He said it at a seminar organised by Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) on Tuesday at Golden Tulip Grandmark in the capital.
Ms Doh, Young-Ah, Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh and  Mohammad Moinul Islam, National program Officer of ILO Bangladesh were present as a special guest at the event.
Shafiqur Rahman, Projects Manager, VSO Bangladesh made the opening statement. S M Imtiaz Bhuiya, Researcher, INDEPTH- Bangladesh was present as special guest.  
The seminar was presided by Khabirul Haque Kamal, Acting Country Director, VSO Bangladesh.
The DG said ordinary people particularly the youths training the youths to make them efficient manpower. For this, all cooperation will be provided by the government. He said youth must be developed in such a way that it can bring change to their life.
Khabirul Haque Kamal said Bangladesh Government is continuing different development initiatives for youths and their employment and its success rate is well.
However, Bangladesh Government has to go far ahead to ensure total and decent employment for youth.
He said a good segment of the total population is treated as a population dividend. About 35 per cent of the total population is youth, who deserve appropriate and decent employment.
Besides general education, it is necessary to create vocational education and training for the youth to develop youths as skilled human resources.
Speakers said employment is not creating the way the global population is increasing. As a result, unemployment is increasing day by day.  And dissatisfaction is increasing due to the lack of appropriate employment for youth people.
As a consequence, crime and abuse of drugs are increasing in society, destroying the youth community.
The VSO Bangladesh is an international development organization. It provided skill-building training on technical and vocational education to 647 unemployed and underemployed youth, and ensures safe and decent employment of youth in the poor and marginalized areas of Rangpur and Gaibandha districts.


