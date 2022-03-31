Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders cautious

HONG KONG, March 30: Most stocks rose again Wednesday as investors gave a cautious welcome to Russia's pledge to "radically" wind down military activity around two cities including Kyiv, lifting hopes for a ceasefire in the month-long Ukraine war.

The announcement, after talks between the two sides in Turkey, sparked a rally on US and European markets while sending oil prices tumbling.

Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status" of Ukraine -- two central Russian concerns.

And Kyiv's negotiator David Arakhamia said there were "sufficient" conditions for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in a push to end the crisis. -AFP









