Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 12:28 AM
Home Business

Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders cautious

Published : Thursday, 31 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, March 30: Most stocks rose again Wednesday as investors gave a cautious welcome to Russia's pledge to "radically" wind down military activity around two cities including Kyiv, lifting hopes for a ceasefire in the month-long Ukraine war.
The announcement, after talks between the two sides in Turkey, sparked a rally on US and European markets while sending oil prices tumbling.
Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said there was progress on "the neutrality and non-nuclear status" of Ukraine -- two central Russian concerns.
And Kyiv's negotiator David Arakhamia said there were "sufficient" conditions for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in a push to end the crisis.    -AFP


